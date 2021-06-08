After numerous complaints about the use and sale of crack cocaine in several in apartment complexes managed by the city of Key West Housing Authority, five people were arrested in the past two weeks.
The Key West Police Department Special Investigation Unit and Special Response Team conducted multiple search warrants in Fort Village Apartments, Robert Gabriel Apartments, and George Allen Apartments. The operation took place between May 25 and June 4, according to Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The investigation, called Operation Crackdown, was conducted in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Crean said.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested five people.
Sterling Elijah McCoy, 25, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture and distribute drugs and possession of marijuana, Crean said.
Sonnie Harris, 45, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Crean said.
Clement Pla, 56, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Crean said.
Kenneth Chapman, 54, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia, Crean said.
Denay Fleming, 51, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, Crean said.
In addition to criminal charges, suspected proceeds from narcotics sales were seized by the Key West Police Department, Crean said.