Local police agencies were busy this week making not-so-routine traffic stops.
Joseph Lightburn Beckford, 56, of Key Largo, was charged Wednesday night with resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Deputy Vaughn O’Keefe stopped a Volkswagen car driving southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 88 with undercarriage neon blue lights activated. Blue-colored lights affixed to non-emergency vehicles are illegal in Florida. The color blue is reserved for emergency vehicles only.
O’Keefe stopped the car and noticed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The deputy saw a pack of rolling papers in plain view and asked Beckford, the sole occupant of the vehicle, if he had a medical marijuana card. Beckford said he did not, reports state. Deputy Scott Costa arrived to assist.
Beckford was told to step out of the vehicle and was asked if he had anything illegal in his possession. Beckford answered in the affirmative, adding that’s why he was running. Beckford then fled on foot as deputies gave chase, Linhardt said.
Beckford was seen dropping something while running. Deputy Costa stated he going to deploy his Taser if Beckford did not stop. Beckford continued to run. Deputy Costa deployed his Taser, but missed. Beckford stopped running shortly thereafter. Deputy Joel Rios also arrived to assist, Linhardt said.
A small baggie containing approximately .16 grams of cocaine was found where Beckford was seen dropping something while running. Approximately 5.5 grams of marijuana was found in multipole sandwich bags inside the car. A digital scale and a grinder were also found. Beckford was taken to jail, Linhardt said.
On Tuesday night, a 39-year-old Newfield, New Jersey, man was arrested for fleeing after he attempted to strike a Key West police officer with his vehicle, according to Linhardt.
Patrick Michael Campion was charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle and having no valid license plate, according to Linhardt. There were no serious injuries reported.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified around 9:30 p.m. that Key West Police were pursuing a black Ford F-150 pickup with New Jersey tags out of Key West on U.S. 1. Multiple deputies joined the pursuit, Linhardt said.
Deputies deployed tire spikes at Mile Marker 15 near the Lower Sugarloaf Channel Bridge. The truck subsequently stopped near Mile Marker 17, and deputies took the driver, identified as Campion, into custody with their guns drawn without further incident, Linhardt said.
The highest speed reached during the incident was approximately 60 mph. There was no one else in the truck. Campion was taken to jail, Linhardt said.
Also on Tuesday, two people were arrested after marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop, Linhardt said.
A Humboldt County, California man and woman were arrested after approximately 6 ounces total in marijuana vape pens, edibles and plant material were found in their rented sport utility vehicle, Linhardt said.
Lincoln Allen Castro, 41, and Cecily Iris Lara, both of McKinleyville, California, were charged with possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Linhardt.
Sgt. Ben Elmore stopped a southbound Mitsubishi SUV traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone at 8 p.m. in Marathon on U.S. 1. The SUV was full of bags and packages containing clothing items. There was also an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the SUV, reports stated.
Neither the driver, identified as Lara, nor the passenger, identified as Castro, had a medical marijuana card. Sgt. Elmore asked if they were transporting industrial hemp and they stated they were not. Castro eventually stated he had about an ounce of marijuana in a bag between his feet, Linhardt said.
Two other deputies assisted in the search, which turned up a litany of marijuana vape cartridges of myriad brands, regular marijuana plant material, edibles such as marijuana infused jams, marijuana seeds and a host of marijuana rolling papers, pipes, grinders and other paraphernalia. The contraband was found in the center console, the front passenger floorboard, the glove box, the back seat of the SUV and a suitcase in the rear of the SUV, Linhardt said.
In total, approximately 169.5 grams of marijuana was found, according to Linhardt.
Deputies determined that the pair had flown from California to Orlando, Florida where they rented the SUV to drive to Monroe County. It was unclear how they got the contraband into Florida. Castro and Lara were both taken to jail, Linhardt said.