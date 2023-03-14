In addition to water line breaks and myriad Spring Breakers traveling along U.S. 1, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been busy with a variety of roadway incidents on the Overseas Highway.
On Friday, March 10, a 24-year-old Homestead, Florida motorist was arrested after shooting another vehicle in Key Largo during a road rage incident on U.S. 1. There were no serious injuries reported.
Baldemar Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance and criminal mischief, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The 30-year-old victim was driving southbound near Mile Marker 104 in the Key Largo school zone around 8 a.m. when an issue arose with the suspect driver, later identified as Martinez. Martinez got out and punched the victim’s vehicle several times, and he later hit the mirror with his hand when both vehicles were moving again, reports state. The victim stated that Martinez then fired several shots at his vehicle, causing two flat tires.
Martinez was found shortly thereafter at his place of employment. He admitted to shooting at the vehicle, and the .40-caliber handgun was recovered.
Also on Friday, a 36-year-old Big Pine Key motorist was arrested after fleeing from deputies on U.S. 1 and crashing in Key West. There were no serious injuries reported.
Vincent Alexander Crossland was charged with fleeing and eluding, hit-and-run, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court, Linhardt said.
Deputies stopped Crossland in a 2021 BMW near Mile Marker 6 for having an expired tag at approximately 1:45 a.m. Crossland also had multiple warrants for his arrest. A 40-year-old female passenger exited the car, and the driver, later identified as Crossland, then fled southbound at a high rate of speed into Key West. The passenger was not charged.
Deputies stopped the pursuit for safety reasons. The BMW was found crashed in the bushes at the Hilton Garden Inn Key West at The Triangle.
Crossland was found on 20th Terrace Street following a search by the Sheriff’s Office, the Key West Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He was taken to jail.