Rockland Key woman arrested for cyberstalking, harassment

A 29-year-old Rockland Key woman was arrested Saturday for sending threatening texts to a woman, as well as posting her address on a dating website.
Vanessa Marie Huckaba was charged with sending harassing phone calls/texts and cyberstalking.
The 36-year-old Key West victim started receiving text messages from Huckaba after the victim began dating a man whom Huckaba formerly dated. The victim told deputies on Oct. 28 that she’s never physically met Huckaba. The victim showed law officers texts she received from Huckaba beginning on Oct. 21 in which Huckaba left expletive-laden threats, adding that Huckaba knows where the victim lives and works, as well as her email and other personal information. The threats indicated Huckaba believed the victim was a threat to Huckaba’s young daughter.
Huckaba told the victim she was going to need to get a restraining order and that if, “You think texts are bad, next is your house and your job.” The victim asked Huckaba multiple times to refrain from contacting her.
The victim was granted a restraining order on Oct. 28.
According to reports, Huckaba set up a fake profile a dating website commonly used for brief sexual encounters in which she posted the victim’s home address, cellphone number and an open invitation to men for sex. The posting included the statement “fresh meth tonight.” Multiple strangers began arriving at the victim’s residence, and other strangers sent the victim nude photos of themselves.
Warrants were issued for Huckaba’s arrest.
She was booked into jail on Saturday and released on $5,000 bond.