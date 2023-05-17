2023.05.17 bird arrest

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers Jeremy Foell and Jason Richards and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer Jared Brierley display illegal bird traps found on Rockland Key.

 Photo provided by FWC

State wildlife officers cited a 77-year-old Rockland Key man recently after authorities reportedly discovered 10 illegal bird traps at his home.

The investigation started after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers discovered an active bird trap on a trail in Rockland Key, according to FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender. Bird traps found in nature are usually placed there by poachers preying on and hoping to sell Florida’s native songbirds and brightly colored wild birds, Callender said.

tohara@keysnews.com