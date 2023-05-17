State wildlife officers cited a 77-year-old Rockland Key man recently after authorities reportedly discovered 10 illegal bird traps at his home.
The investigation started after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers discovered an active bird trap on a trail in Rockland Key, according to FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender. Bird traps found in nature are usually placed there by poachers preying on and hoping to sell Florida’s native songbirds and brightly colored wild birds, Callender said.
Intricate traps with trap doors and holding areas for live bait or call birds are specifically designed to target migratory birds, Callender said. They are sold at various establishments, including some pet stores, within the United States. These traps can use other birds as a lure for the wild birds the trappers are seeking.
The bird trap is considered active as long as it remains exposed to the open environment where wild birds have access to it, even if there are not any bait birds inside the trap. With the assistance of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer, FWC officers used surveillance to identify a suspect frequently visiting the trap.
On Friday, May 12, FWC officers located 10 illegal bird traps at the home of Daniel Richard Acevedo, 77 of Rockland Key, and he was issued a notice to appear for the use and possession of bird traps, Callender said. The 10 traps were seized and placed into evidence.
FWC officers Jeremy Foell and Jason Richards and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer Jared Brierley investigated the case.
“The public should be aware that trapping, possessing, buying and/or selling these birds is a violation of state and federal laws and can result in hefty fines and possible jail time,” FWC Capt. David Dipre said. “The use, placement and possession of bird traps without a permit is prohibited.”
Trapping is illegal under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which was ratified in 1918, according to Mark Hedden, executive director of the Florida Keys chapter of the Audubon Society.
“It will be hard for him to claim he didn’t know, seeing how the laws have been in place for a century,” Hedden said. “The illegal bird trade is huge in South Florida.”
In several Caribbean island countries, bird trapping is legal and many people come to South Florida from those areas and continue the trade here, Hedden said.
“People who are banding and studying these birds have to get permits,” Hedden said.
Painted buntings are the most-targeted species of bird, because of their bright, beautiful and multi-colored feathers, Hedden said.
For information regarding regulations for bird traps, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/license and click on “Wildlife Permits,” then “Protected & Imperiled Wildlife” and “Permits and exemptions for bird traps.”