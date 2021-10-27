Authorities cited cited five fishermen and a fish house owner last weekend in three separate incidents involving fisheries violations.
On Saturday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested three commercial fishermen and charged them with 129 misdemeanor counts of wrung spiny Florida lobster tails on the water, 135 misdemeanor counts of undersized lobster, and one felony count each for possession of 100 or more undersized spiny Florida lobster, according to FWC spokesman Bobby Dube.
The three men — Elmis Ruiz Recano, Blas Ismar Santos Pompa and Amaury Abreu Gonzalez — were also charged with possession of undersized mutton snapper, a second degree misdemeanor, according to Dube.
FWC Officer Justin Salazar was on land patrol Saturday near Coral Key when he observed a commercial lobster vessel coming in to the dock. Upon securing the vessel, Officer Salazar observed the crew of three men — Ruiz Recano, Santos Pompa and Abreu Gonzalez — starting to offload the catch to sell to the buyer on land. Officer Salazar noticed eight undersized lobsters that were located in their live catch, Dube said. Officer Salazar inspected the commercial vessel during a boating safety check of the vessel and found hidden in the forward birthing cabin a gray, 5-gallon bucket with a white rag on top behind several oil containers concealing the wrung and undersized lobster tails, Dube said.
The bucket contained 129 wrung spiny Florida lobster tails, 127 of which were undersized after officers counted and measured all the product, Dube said. FWC officers Josh Stallings, Jessica Diaz and Mike McKay later arrived to assist in the investigation and with processing and documenting the evidence.
During the investigation, the owner and buyer of the Fish House, Aurea Ester Meneses, was found to be in possession of four undersized mangrove snapper and two live queen conch, a protected species, that were in her live wells, and she was cited for those violations, Dube said. Being cooperative and translating for the officers, she received a notice to appear in court for her violations, Dube said.
The three fisherman were arrested on the marine violation charges and transported to the jail in Key West by Salazar and McKay, Dube said.
On Sunday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a 24-year-old Hollywood, Florida man on suspicion of possessing four undersized lobster, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Middle Keys Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol near the Channel Five Bridge on Sunday when he observed four divers in wetsuits loading items into a black Cadillac.
The divers stated they didn’t own the Cadillac. The vehicle’s owner was reached by phone, and she said her boyfriend borrowed her Cadillac to go diving in the Florida Keys with some friends, Linhardt said.
The owner gave Deputy Guerra permission to search the vehicle and found four undersized lobsters, Linhardt said. Deleon Christian admitted the lobsters were his. Christian was cited; the other divers were not cited, Linhardt said.
In the Lower Keys, a 51-year-old Miami man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for possessing two undersized hogfish, Linhardt said.
Lower Keys Marine Deputy Ed Swogger was on patrol near the Bahia Honda Key Bridge on Sunday when he observed two men fishing from the bridge piling. An inspection of their cooler yielded two undersized hogfish, which are required to be 16 inches to harvest, Linhardt said.
Rene Sanchez Felipe was given a warning for possessing more than one hogfish per day and cited for possessing two undersized hogfish, Linhardt said.
For information about the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s fishing regulations, visit http://www.myfwc.com.