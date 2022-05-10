The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office started the past weekend with numerous arrests on Friday, including inappropriate texts, providing drugs to a minor and multiple assaults.
Detectives on Friday, May 6, arrested a 35-year-old Key Largo man for sending sexually inappropriate text messages to a female teenager and smoking marijuana with her, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Pedro John Davis was charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified on April 21 that Davis was sending sexually-themed texts to the minor. Detectives viewed some of the texts, and the sender’s phone number was confirmed to belong to Davis.
The victim also stated Davis provided her with marijuana and smoked it with her, and she said Davis also spoke about sexual topics during those times, which made her uncomfortable.
Warrants were issued for Davis’ arrest. He was booked into jail Friday and was being held on $125,000 bond.
Also on Friday, a parking dispute led to the arrest of two people in Key Largo.
Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Key Largo man and a 44-year-old woman after the dispute with a resident led to a fight.
James John King was charged with battery, vehicle theft, burglary and damage to property, while Erin Kathleen Poe was charged with battery, according to reports.
Sgt. Mario Benedetti and deputies Anfernee Rodriguez, Daniel Valdes and Wedlet Jean Jacques responded to Avenue E at approximately 10:12 p.m. regarding a fight in progress. The suspects and the victim were on scene.
The victim stated a woman unknown to him, identified by deputies as Poe, came to his front door and asked if he could move his truck and trailer as it was blocking her boyfriend’s truck, which was illegally parked on the victim’s property. The victim stated he would move it in five minutes, as he was just finishing dinner.
The victim stated he then heard a loud noise. King got inside the victim’s truck and crashed it into another vehicle, causing approximately $2,300 in damage to the truck, trailer, the other vehicle and landscaping.
King got out of the victim’s truck and struck the victim in the face. Poe admitted to hitting the victim several times with her purse.
King and Poe were taken to jail.
On Stock Island, a 59-year-old Key West man was arrested Friday night after fighting another man and threatening him with a weapon at a gas station.
Stephen Pugh was charged with aggravated assault and battery, according to reports.
Deputy Louis Quad was called to the Chevron gas station at approximately 7:20 p.m. regarding a battery. Pugh and the victim were on scene.
The victim stated he was fueling his car when Pugh approached on a bicycle. The victim stated he did not wish to speak to Pugh and an argument ensued. Pugh pushed the victim into his vehicle and retrieved a pointed object. Pugh threatened to stab the victim in the eye.
The victim stated he retaliated because he had a child in the car. The eputy viewed gas station security footage that corroborated the victim’s statement.
Pugh was taken to jail and was being held on $35,000 bond.