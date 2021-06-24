Key West Police detectives on Thursday were continuing to seek information from the public regarding a fatal shooting that occurred in Bahama Village early Tuesday morning.
Police were called just before 3 a.m. after a report of a man found bleeding at the intersection of Amelia and Howe streets, Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
The 19-year-old Key West man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial where he later passed away. He has been identified as Jossue Emmanuel Gomez, Crean said.
Detectives had not yet determined the circumstances involved in the shooting or ruled it a homicide, Crean said.
Anyone who has information is urged to call the police at 305-809-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.