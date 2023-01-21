It’s been more than three years since former Marathon City Councilman Dan Zieg and his domestic partner, City Clerk Diane Clavier, were arrested in the theft of a campaign sign belonging to former City Councilman Mark Senmartin.
The charge is second-degree petit theft. However, according to Monroe County Attorney Dennis Ward, who has been eager to close this case, it appears likely now the trial will occur next week, he said by phone.
Multiple court arraignments, motions to dismiss the charges as political in nature, postponements and limited court time due to COVID-19 have dragged this case into its fourth year. Jurors are expected to be selected Monday, Jan. 23. The trial could then begin the following day and conclude shortly thereafter.
Zieg and Clavier’s attorney, William John Heffernan Jr., filed his most recent motion in December to dismiss the case as being political in nature, maintaining that Clavier, as a city employee, was well within her job responsibilities to remove the sign because it did not have the proper disclosure wording on it stating who sponsored the messaging and was out in public 10 days after the 2019 election. Ward clearly views this incident as theft and not a political incident.
As a small town with a corresponding limited pool of potential jurors, and with the relative high profiles and friendships each have in Marathon, it could be difficult finding an impartial jury. Alternately, jurors could view this trial as a waste of taxpayer money and resources, given the nature of the crime and the time it’s taken to have the case heard.
If found guilty, the couple could each face a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine, based on the second-degree misdemeanor charge, said Ward.
The theft was captured on surveillance cameras outside Senmartin’s business, Cash Flow Jewelry and Pawn in the Town Square Shopping Center, where the campaign sign was located.
Senmartin, who repeatedly clashed with Zieg over city issues while both served, steadfastly contends that it was neither the councilman’s nor the city clerk’s duty to personally remove the sign. Rather, the proper approach would have been to alert Marathon code enforcement to what the couple contended was a violation and allow that city department to handle the situation.
Shortly after the incident, Senmartin offered the couple the opportunity to return the sign without further incident. When they ignored his request, he contacted Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and said that neither ever gave a reason for taking the sign and dumping it at city hall.