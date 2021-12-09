Prosecutors are presenting their first murder case in the Florida Keys since the COVID-19 pandemic limited court functions roughly two years ago.
Billy Earle Baker, of Texas, is being tried in the 2017 murder of his girlfriend, Candice Cooper, while the two were vacationing in Key West. He is accused of strangling and drowning her, according to Key West Police reports.
A jury was picked Monday and opening arguments in the case started on Tuesday. The case is scheduled to wrap up with closing arguments Monday, Dec. 13, Monroe County Public Defender Robert Lockwood said.
On Aug. 4, 2017, police and paramedics responded to a 911 call placed by Baker indicating Cooper was unresponsive after being pulled from the water at Smathers Beach, according to police.
At the time of the incident, Baker told police that he was a little way away from Cooper in the water just off Smathers Beach when he noticed her floating and unresponsive. He brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911, reports say.
Cooper was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
A preliminary examination by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office suggested the death could be suspicious and Key West police officers indicated the preliminary findings indicated a murder, according to police reports.
The couple had been together for two years and was vacationing in Key West, according to police. Baker told police the two were swimming at the beach when he discovered her floating face down in the water.
He called 911 and the operator talked him through CPR, according to the police report. Cooper never regained consciousness.