Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward released video surveillance Thursday morning depicting the events leading up to the post-Super Bowl shooting of Garrett Hughes, 21, in the rear parking lot of Conch Town Liquor and Lounge.
The recordings, obtained and reviewed by the Keys Citizen, show alleged shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer III exiting the back door from Conch Town Liquor and Lounge, then noticing Hughes urinating on a building on the opposite side of the parking lot.
The video then depicts Brewer walking aggressively toward Hughes and reaching into his waistband under his shirt. In a view partially obscured by vehicles, Hughes can be seen stumbling several feet around a car, making his way into the parking lot before collapsing and being helped by friends.
The 911 call recordings depict a chaotic scene in the early morning hours of Feb. 13.
The composite recording includes a panicked 911 call from a bartender at Conch Town, who identified herself as Ashley, telling police that she heard three gunshots and that a patron had been shot. She said she was afraid and needed to leave the premises immediately.
Another call was from the alleged shooter Brewer.
“I just shot someone,” said Brewer.
He asked dispatch to send an ambulance immediately.
The responding officer replied, “You shot somebody?”
Brewer can be heard saying, “He came at me aggressively in my parking lot at Conch Town.”
When asked where he shot the victim, Brewer replied, “In the stomach.”
He then identified himself as Preston Brewer before he hung up to speak with officers.
Brewer appeared to sound intoxicated, although prosecutors still await toxicology reports on him and Hughes.
The Key West Police Department received multiple calls from the scene following the shooting.
The incident spanned approximately nine minutes between the shooting and first responders arriving on the scene.
Hughes was rushed to Lower Keys Regional Medical Center but died en route.
Brewer, 57, is accused of shooting Hughes behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge in the early morning hours of Feb. 13.
At the time, Brewer was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree commission of a felony with a deadly weapon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Assistant State Attorney Joe Mansfield, Brewer held a concealed carry permit issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture at the time of the shooting.
On Thursday, Brewer’s attorney, Chris Mansfield, was expected to ask Judge Mark Wilson to order the State Attorney’s office to turn over all requested discovery.
But Ward and Mansfield said they had provided everything the defense had requested.
“We provided the videos, but they couldn’t open them,” Mansfield said Thursday morning. “We have been very transparent, and they have everything we have.”
After viewing the footage, Mansfield chose to prosecute Brewer on felony murder charges because of how Brewer approached Hughes aggressively.
“This was not ‘Stand Your Ground’ or self-defense,” Mansfield said then.
Brewer’s attorney has scheduled a bond hearing for April 14; however, it was unclear whether they may rescind that request in light of the evidence released.
The Citizen has included a portion of the surveillance video of the parking lot on the morning of the shooting in this report.