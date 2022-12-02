After presenting their final three witnesses, prosecutors from the Monroe County State Attorney’s office rested their case Thursday at noon in the trial of “Tree House” murder suspect Rory “Detroit” Wilson.
Wilson expressed his desire to testify on his own behalf and was expected to do so Thursday afternoon, against defense attorney Ana Gomez-Millad’s advice.
Thursday was a pivotal day for the prosecution as jurors heard from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office crime scene officer, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement DNA expert and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.
All painted a grisly picture of the last moments of murder victim Matthew Bonnet’s life after Wilson allegedly attacked him while trying to rob Paula Belmonte of drugs and money on the evening of Nov. 17, 2017, on the stairway of Bonnett’s makeshift “Tree House” structure.
Law enforcement considered the residence and structure — located on Laurel Avenue in Stock Island, across from CVS — as a suspected drug and specifically crack cocaine hotspot. They also suspected one of the tenants of operating a prostitution ring on the property.
Deputy John Underwood, who was a crime scene analyst for the Sherif’s Office in 2017 when the gruesome robbery and attack occurred, testifed that he analyzed clothing believed to belong to Wilson that was retrieved from a garbage pull during a stakeout by detectives searching for suspects.
Monroe County Medical Examiner Dr. Micheal Steckbauer testified that the wounds that killed Bonnett were consistent with stabbing from a knife linked to Wilson by DNA analysis of samples collected by crime scene investigators. Bonnet had been stabbed multiple times in the chest area, with one blow puncturing his diaphram and another piercing the aorta in his heart.
FDLE DNA analyst Angela Oslowski testified that she received several items for DNA processing from Monroe County investigators, including a mask described by Belamonte and getaway driver John Johnson as the one Wilson was wearing. After analysis, Oslowski said that it was 7.7 billion times more likely that Wilson had been wearing the mask than an unrelated individual, linking him intrinsically to the mask. Subsequent tests also found traces of Belamonte and Bonnett’s blood on the mask. Belamonte received hospital treatment after the attack, in which she had her throat slashed and hand cut.
The case has gained nation-wide attention from news outlets like television’s “Inside Edition” and the New York Post’s Page Six. One of the suspects, Franklin Tyrone Tucker, married high-profile millionairess Lauren Jenai, one of the original co-founders of the popular Cross Fit exercise franchises. While Wilson and wheelman Jones sat at the Stock Island jail awaiting trial, Tucker was released on bond. Jones recently agreed to a plea deal for 4 1/2 years time served in return for testifying against Wilson. A trial date before Judge Mark Jones has not been set for either of them.
Because of the high profile of the case, Jones issued a gag order early on, preventing everybody involved in the proceeding from speaking with the media.
Depending on the length of Wilson’s testimony, the case is expected to turned over to the jury for deliberation by Friday.