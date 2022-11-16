A 52-year-old Stock Island man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 13, in the theft of a GPS unit and approximately 85 pounds of shrimp, among other items.
Felipe Fonseca was charged with burglary, larceny, possession of burglary tools, and damage to property, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The owner contacted the Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10 a.m. after finding the lock to his storage facility on 5th Avenue had been broken. A Garmin GPS unit, approximately 85 pounds of shrimp, a trim tilt unit for an outboard engine and an air pump were stolen, reports state.
Deputies viewed security footage and identified Fonseca from previous encounters with law enforcement.
Fonseca was found shortly thereafter and taken to jail.
Also on Sunday, a 66-year-old Key West man was arrested after allegedly threatening two Stock Island men with a metal pipe.
Rinardo Williams was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and damage to property.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to 7th Avenue at approximately 7:53 p.m. regarding a burglary.
Two victims there stated Williams previously slept on the couch. Williams arrived Sunday with a metal pipe, kicked open a door and threatened to kill one of them, believing they had information about Williams’ missing or stolen electric bicycle. William’s chased one of the victims with the pipe while making threats, reports state.
Williams called one of the victims while the Sheriff’s Office was still at the scene, and the victim told Williams he knew nothing about Williams’ bicycle. The victim instructed Williams to return to resolve the situation.
Williams arrived, and a pipe was found in his vehicle. Williams admitted to confronting the victims over his bicycle.
Williams was taken to jail.
On Monday, Nov. 14, a 30-year-old Marathon woman armed with a butcher knife was arrested Monday after threatening her ex-husband.
Karen Mechelle Moroney was charged with aggravated assault.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to 20th Street at approximately 2 p.m. Witnesses stated Moroney placed the knife near the 33-year-old male victim’s throat and stated she would kill him if he touched her dogs, reports state.
Two clever-style knives were found in Moroney’s vehicle.