The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office had a hectic weekend with traffic — both on the roadways and suspected drug traffickers.
On Sunday, a 40-year-old Stock Island man was arrested after a traffic stop turned up nearly 10 ounces of methamphetamine and other drugs.
Glenn Steven Hanes was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Deputy Scott Costa was on patrol at approximately 8:56 p.m. near Mile Marker 84 when a Mazda 6 passed him with no taillights illuminated. Deputy Costa went to stop the Mazda, but the vehicle continued for roughly a quarter-mile before pulling over. Deputy Costa noted the car passed multiple safe places to stop before finally parking partially in some bushes.
There was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the car. The driver, identified as Hanes, turned over 1.8 grams marijuana. Hanes had a medical marijuana card, but the marijuana was not in a prescription container and a check revealed Hanes had no prescriptions on file.
A search of the car was conducted, and 9.6 ounces of methamphetamine and 14.9 grams of cocaine was found hidden in an air filter.
Deputies Ashley Monaco and Anfernee Rodriguez also assisted at the scene.
Hanes was taken to jail.
On Monday, a 38-year-old Marathon woman was arrested after more than 100 Oxycodone pills and more than $1,500 in cash were found.
Alexandra Lisa Artiles was charged with trafficking in Oxycodone pills.
Deputy William Daniels stopped a white Kia sedan on U.S. 1 at Grassy Key because the license plate was obstructed. Other deputies and K9 Coral also responded. K9 Coral alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
Artiles agreed to a search and several Oxycodone pills were found in her possession, and more were found in the car. A total of 120 Oxycodone pills were found, as well as $1,568 in suspected drug proceeds.
Artiles was taken to jail.