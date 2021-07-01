A traffic stop just after midnight on Monday, June 26, resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs — some packaged for sale — and cash.
The car was stopped on North Roosevelt Boulevard. Where canine officer Jigsaw alerted on the drugs. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a substantial amount of mushrooms, nearly two pounds of marijuana, oxycodone pills packaged for sales, cocaine, and other paraphernalia associated with drug sales, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The drugs were seized, along with $2,400 cash and the 2019 Chevrolet Impala, Crean said. Reginal Allen Wallace, 24, and Christopher Yeira, 19, were transported to the Monroe County Detention Center. Wallace faces several felony and misdemeanor charges related to the drugs, she said.