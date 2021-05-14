A Somerset Island Prep student was arrested Wednesday after posting a photo involving a gun on the social media platform Snapchat, resulting in numerous area schools being placed on lockdown.
The student, who was not identified by Key West Police, faces charges of possessing a weapon on school property as well as disruption of multiple educational institutions in the city.
He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, who added that the investigation is ongoing.
Crean said police were notified Wednesday morning of a juvenile allegedly possessing a black firearm, and that he had the gun in his waist band when he boarded a school bus on Cudjoe Key. He arrived at Key West High School and reportedly walked off the campus, Crean said, as Somerset Island Prep is roughly a block away from Key West High.
Key West High School students were kept in their classrooms for about 10 minutes because of the concerns, although there appeared to be no danger to students, authorities said Wednesday.
According to Crean, the juvenile skipped school and was located walking on the 1600 block of South Atlantic Boulevard near the Nature Preserve Trails around 9 a.m. by patrol officers.