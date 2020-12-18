An 18-year-old Key West High School student sought by police in an armed burglary prompted three area schools to be placed on a heightened level of security on Wednesday.
Key West Police arrested Christopher Sanchez in connection with the theft of a loaded 40-caliber handgun from a home on Gilmore Drive at Sigsbee Navy base, according to Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Sanchez has been charged with grand theft of a firearm, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Crean, in a news release issued Thursday, said although the incident did not occur on school property, the schools — Key West High School, Sigsbee Charter School and Horace O’Bryant School, were placed on a heightened level of security in an abundance of caution.
According to Crean, Sanchez was apprehended without incident near the Navy RV park and transported to the Monroe County Detention Center. The stolen gun was located in a wooded area near the RV park.