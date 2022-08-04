parrot theft

A 40-year-old Summerland man was arrested in the theft of this eclectus parrot named Piper.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

A 40-year-old Summerland man was arrested Tuesday in the theft of his roommate’s eclectus parrot named Piper, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin David Peters was charged with grand theft and animal cruelty, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.