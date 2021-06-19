Authorities have charged a well-known and longtime Sunset Celebration performer in the death of a woman who died in a boating accident in January 2020.
Authorities have charged Johnny “Jeep” Caillouet, 71, of Key West with boating under the influence manslaughter, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Bobby Dube.
FWC Investigator Brittany Mobley obtained an arrest warrant for Caillouet on Wednesday, Dube said. The warrant was signed by Judge Ruth Becker with a bond amount of $250,000, Dube said.
On Thursday, FWC officers met with Caillouet at Conch Harbor in Key West and arrested him. He was transported by the Key West Police Department to the Stock Island jail, Dube said.
The accident occurred on the night of Jan. 21, 2020, inside the Key West Bight.
Caillouet was operating an 11-foot Carolina Skiff exiting Key West Bight heading toward Wisteria Island. The victim, Saronne Lee Prater, was seated on a red-and-white cooler on the boat, according to FWC. Prior to the night of the incident, the National Weather Service had issued a small craft advisory for the area because of the forecasted wind speed, the FWC stated.
A wave crashed over the bow, which capsized the vessel. Caillouet and Prater were ejected from the vessel. Prater sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center, according to the FWC. The National Weather Service recorded gusts approaching 40 mph on the night of the accident.
While at Lower Keys Medical Center, Caillouet showed signs of alcohol impairment and a voluntary blood draw was requested to which he refused, according to the FWC. FWC investigators obtained a search warrant for Calliouet’s blood.
Caillouet was a well-known Mallory Square Sunset Celebration performer, who for years performed with a dog.