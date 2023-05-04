A 45-year-old homeless man remained in critical condition Wednesday after being stabbed in Pines Park, immediately adjacent to the Key West International Airport.
Officers from the Key West Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call Tuesday at approximately 5:45 p.m. stating that an unidentified black male had stabbed Nathaniel Christopher Spikes repeatedly.
Two witnesses stated they saw the stabbing and that the suspect had left the park on foot and headed toward Smathers Beach.
Officers found a black male fitting the description given, with what they said appeared to be blood-stained clothing. They detained 32-year-old Willie Scott for questioning.
No weapon was recovered.
Due to the severe nature of his injuries, Spikes was transported directly to the tarmac at Signature Aviation by paramedics. He was then flown to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center Memorial Hospital aboard Monroe County’s Trauma Star helicopter.
According to reports, witnesses said Spikes and Scott were sitting at a picnic table and appeared to be having a cordial conversation before the incident.
Spikes stood up at some point in the conversation and began shouting at Scott. A shoving match ensued, and both men aggressively fought, punching each other repeatedly.
One of the witnesses, later identified as Thomas Grisham, attempted to intervene and stop the fight. After failing to do so, Grisham left the immediate scene and watched the rest of the events unfold.
After a second, brief altercation, Spikes fell to the ground while Scott returned to the picnic table to retrieve what reports stated appeared to be a serrated steak knife.
According to Grisham, while Scott was getting the knife, Spikes appeared to walk away from the situation.
Scott then walked up behind Spikes and stabbed him in the leg. After the victim fell to the ground, Grisham said Scott kneeled beside him, stabbing him three or four more times.
Grisham and another witness said Spikes could not defend himself during the attack, reports state.
The alleged attacker was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, public order crimes and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Scott remained in custody at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island, awaiting arraignment on May 19 at 9 a.m.