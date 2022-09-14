The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Monday at a Marathon boat ramp for reportedly attempting to travel to Cuba and return with migrants.
Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, of West Palm Beach, was charged with attempted human smuggling, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with transporting fuel illegally.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 4:48 p.m. of a truck towing a boat blocking southbound traffic near Mile Marker 56. Deputies found the truck and trailer at the nearby Quay Boat Ramp, Linhardt said. The trailer had a flat tire and a damaged rim. The cabin-style cruiser had three 55-gallon drums of fuel on board as well as a fuel transfer pump, satellite phone, a GPS with waypoints to Cuba, multiple gallons of marine oil, a large amount of water and soft drinks and numerous life jackets.
Rios Castillo admitted he was en route to Cuba for the purposes of human smuggling. Fernandez Rodriguez admitted he was aware of the fuel drums in the vessel he was towing. The U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations also responded to the scene, Linhardt said.
This is the third time in recent months suspected Cuban smugglers have been arrested in the Florida Keys.
In April, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested two suspected smugglers while on routine patrol in Boot Key Harbor in Marathon.
The officers observed a twin-engine, 32-foot Glasstream Marine in the area with two men on board on, April 7. Officers also observed fishing poles in the upright position in the stern rod holders, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter. The officers conducted a vessel stop on the Glasstream to perform a marine resource and boating safety check.
Upon inspection, officers discovered approximately 210 gallons of fuel in 14 separate 15-gallon containers located in the berthing area, Rafter said. The berthing area had no means of ventilation and had a strong odor of fuel emanating from it. Other items located onboard the vessel included two console GPS units, a handheld GPS, satellite phone, fuel transfer pump and a large quantity of water and electrolyte beverages, Rafter said.
FWC officers notified Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the Coast Guard. The vessel and belongings were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security. Both vessel occupants reside in Hialeah. The men were placed under arrest by FWC for transportation of fuel in a compartment without proper ventilation and cited for littering. The incident is being investigated by HSI and more charges are pending, Rafter said.
In March, authorities arrested a suspected migrant smuggler near a Marathon boat ramp before he was reportedly taking off to Cuba to pick up and smuggle migrants into the United States.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 32-year-old Tequesta, Florida man on March 17 for illegally transporting approximately 200 gallons of gasoline in large drums in a go-fast boat, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Jose Manuel Ramirez De Leon was charged with the unlawful conveyance of fuel.
The Sheriff’s Office stopped a GMC truck towing a 27-foot Carrera boat with twin 250 horsepower outboards for no tag on the trailer at approximately 4 p.m. at the Aviation Boulevard boat ramp in Marathon, Linhardt said. The U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the scene.
Ramirez De Leon was identified as the driver of the pickup. Deputies found six 33-gallon drums containing gasoline inside the boat. An electric fuel pump commonly used in human smuggling operations was found in the center console, as well as a satellite phone and a box of Dramamine, Linhardt said.
A GPS on the boat had coordinates saved for a location in Cuba. Ramirez De Leon admitted that he was headed to Cuba to pick up Cubans and return to the U.S. Ramirez De Leon was taken to jail, Linhardt said.
The smuggling cases come as a record number of Cuban migrants are taking to the sea and fleeing the island nation, as economic conditions continue to deteriorate in Cuba.
Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 50 Cubans to Cuba on Sunday, following five interdictions off Florida’s coast. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 74 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.
Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 74 Cubans to Cuba on Saturday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.
The Keys are also seeing large numbers of migrants not survive the roughly 90 mile journey in rough seas, and th Coast Guard is continuing to urge the Cubans not to take to the seas.
“Making this trip is filled with uncertainty and great risk to loss of life,” said Petty Officer Nicole J Groll, of Coast Guard District Seven. “Don’t leave your families and loved in pain wondering where you are, use a safe and legal means of coming to the U.S.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,456 Cuban migrants compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard.