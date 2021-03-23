Authorities arrested a Key West property owner on 18 felony and 45 misdemeanor charges for reportedly not paying sales and county transient rental taxes on three Key West homes he owns.
Michael McMahon is one of the most infamous transient rental owners, or violators, depending on to whom you speak, on the island, as he is also facing $1.2 million in fines from the City of Key West for operating illegal transient rentals and has failed to appear before the city’s special magistrate, despite being personally served with notices to appear.
Key West police officers arrested McMahon on Saturday on 15 felony charges of evading both state sales tax and local taxes on transient units, three felony charges of theft more than $300, 42 misdemeanor charges of theft less than $300 and three misdemeanor counts of failing to comply with local transient rental ordinances, according to the arrest affidavit.
McMahon had been notified of the warrant last Wednesday, but like his city code hearings, he failed to show up and turn himself in to authorities, said Chris Weber, a State Attorney’s Office investigator. On Monday, McMahon was being held in jail on $430,000 bond.
The arrest was the culmination of a months-long investigation by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office and the local Tax Collector’s Office.
Authorities charge that McMahon had operated three transient rentals in Key West but did not register them with the city or the county and was not paying both state sales tax and county transient rental taxes.
The tax collector completed a forensic analysis and determined that the total amount of documented gross rentals paid out by Airbnb on McMahon’s 100 Admirals Lane property is $195,275.17, amounting to total tourist tax of $9,763.76, which was never paid, according to the arrest affidavit.
The tax collector found that the total amount of documented gross rentals paid out by Airbnb on the 28 Seaside Court South property is $86,184.50, amounting to total tourist tax of $4,309.23, according to the affidavit.
The tax collector determined that the total amount of documented gross rentals paid out by Airbnb on the 107 Front St., Harbor Place Condominiums, property is $249,755.79 amounting to total tourist tax of $12,487.79, the affidavit stated.
Those taxes are only local transient rental taxes McMahon owes, not state sales tax and penalties and interest, Weber said.
“During the subject period of 30 months for the three properties, Michael McMahon failed to file or report on any property during the entire period of review,” the affidavit stated. “As each property is required to have its own business tax receipt and is to be reported separately; there is a total of 30 reporting periods for each property to which McMahon failed to register or report income for a total of 90 reporting periods included in the comparative analysis.
“Despite McMahon’s knowledge as to his registration and taxing obligation, McMahon made no reports to the Tax Collector, failed to obtain business tax receipts and failed to report any income or pay sales and use taxes on the subject properties owned by him and advertised as rental property.”
The investigation is separate to the City of Key West code case, Weber said. McMahon is facing $1.2 million in fines and penalties from the city’s code enforcement department.
Key West code enforcement has been dealing with, and fining, McMahon since 2015 on the three properties. Each of five citations issued to McMahon has been for the maximum amount.
McMahon repeatedly violated all three of the civil offenses set out in city regulations: that he had no transient business tax receipt license; he violated residential zoning laws; and he did not display a rental “medallion,” a plaque with landlord contact information that must be displayed on the front of the property, according to Jim Young, Key West code enforcement director.
Each of those violations have a maximum fine of $5,000 for each day of the illegal rental. So, if a landlord illegally rents a property for 10 days, the maximum fine for that incident would be $15,000 a day times 10 days, adding up to $150,000, according to Young.
McMahon has been hand-delivered summons twice to show up for city code enforcement hearings but has never showed up for the hearings, Young said. That is how the fines can grow so fast, according to Young.
Since McMahon hasn’t paid the civil fines, liens have been placed on all three of his rental properties. But those liens only kick in when a property is sold. While the city can attempt to take possession of the properties in lieu of payment, Key West residents would have to vote to do so.
City charter requires voter approval to sell or take possession of real property. And even if that vote was taken, there may be other creditors, such as banks holding multiple mortgages, waiting in line to take their cut ahead of the city, according to city officials.