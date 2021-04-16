A 59-year-old Tavernier man wanted in an incident that occurred in the Upper Keys in January in which he sexually assaulted a woman was located in Collier County, Florida, this week by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Alejandro Luis Dewelde remained in a Collier County, Florida, jail on charges of attempted sexual battery, two counts of battery, indecent exposure of sexual organs and false imprisonment.
The incident was reported on Jan. 6, 2021, at an apartment complex on the 90000 block of the Overseas Highway.
Dewelde closed a door in this apartment, grabbed the 23-year-old victim by the shoulders and pushed her onto a bed. The victim yelled no and attempted to get Dewelde off of her. He attempted to pull down her pants but was not successful. Dewelde then masturbated while pinning the victim down, reports state. He allowed her to leave thereafter.
The victim’s boyfriend later confronted Dewelde. Dewelde admitted that he attempted to have sex with the victim, and a fight ensued. One of the battery charges is because Dewelde hit the victim’s boyfriend.
Major Crimes detectives were assigned the case, and warrants were obtained for Dewelde’s arrest.
Dewelde will be brought to Monroe County to face the charges.
The City of Key West recently proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The designation calls attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts every person in this community, and the goal of the proclamation is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.
The proclamation was accepted by Darlene Thomas, president of the Key West chapter of the National Organization for Wome,n and Christine Depre. Depre serves as Sexual Assault Response Team Coordinator and Advocate for Christina’s Courage, a non-profit that provides support for victims of sexual abuse.
Nationally, one in five women and one in 67 men will be sexually assaulted at some point in their lives. Additionally, child sexual abuse prevention is a priority for all genders, as incidents of sexual assault has increased on school campuses, as well as the military, according to recent studies.
“Our words shape the world around us,” reads the proclamation. “Whether you speak out against locker room talk or help someone better understand these issues, your voice in powerful and necessary in this conversation.”