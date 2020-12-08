Two Key Largo teens were arrested recently following a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into nearly 100 vehicle burglaries in the Upper Keys.
Benjamin Aaron Zelada, 19, was charged with burglary, three counts of trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 17-year-old male is facing similar charges.
The Sheriff’s Office have received reports of multiple vehicle break-ins since late October, and Upper Keys detectives were assigned to resolve the cases. The area behind Key Largo Community Park, particularly Laguna Avenue and Bahia Avenue, reported the highest number of incidents. Detectives found 89 vehicles had been burglarized but not all victims wished to prosecute. Every vehicle was unlocked, reports stated. No windows were broken, but in many cases the suspects had to jump over locked gates to get to the vehicles. The stolen items included sunglasses, loose change or cash and electronics.
Detectives were working the case closely on Nov. 16 when they received a phone call at 5 a.m. from a Laguna Avenue resident who stated his doorbell camera security system captured an image of a burglary suspect. Deputies and detectives identified the man in that video as Zelada, based on previous interactions they had with him following a suspicious activity call in the Harry Harris subdivision in October.
Meanwhile, patrol deputies spotted Zelada and the juvenile behind the Holiday Inn. A foot chase ensued and the juvenile was detained.
Detectives continued to investigate and eventually warrants were issued for Zelada and the juvenile.
Zelada was arrested at his residence Thursday, Dec. 3, and the juvenile turned himself in to detectives.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to lock vehicle doors and secure valuables. That includes vehicles parked inside gated areas, as this case demonstrates offenders can often breach small fences. Also, every vehicle burglarized was unlocked; the Sheriff’s Office reminds the public these are typically crimes of opportunity.