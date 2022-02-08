Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a third Pagan motorcycle gang member on drug-related charges in the past month in the Florida Keys.
Deputies arrested a 29-year-old DeLand, Florida man affiliated with the Pagan’s motorcycle gang on Sunday on several firearms and drug-related charges, the third person with ties to the group to be arrested by the Sheriff’s Office this year, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Ryan Alan St. Clair was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, Linhardt said.
“I want to thank the deputies involved in this case for their good work in removing this criminal and illegal contraband from our streets,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Deputy Jennifer Hughes responded to the Bahia Honda Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday regarding a call of a suspicious person under the bridge. Deputy Hughes arrived to find St. Clair with two knives visible on his hip. St. Clair was wearing a Pagan’s sweatshirt and ball cap, but had no motorcycle and was alone. St. Clair stated he had an argument with his girlfriend and slept under the bridge overnight, Linhardt said.
Deputy Zachary Gilroy arrived and they searched St. Clair. They found two knives, a 9 mm handgun, a stun gun, two grams of cocaine, four grams of a crystal-like white powder that St. Clair identified as “Molly,” and 8 grams of marijuana, Linhardt said. St. Clair was taken to jail.
Last Thursday, deputies arrested a 26-year-old Key West man affiliated with the Pagan’s motorcycle gang on firearms and cocaine violations.
Austin Christopher Reynolds was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon (a large knife) by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license, according to Linhardt.
Deputy Aaron Roddy was patrolling the area of Stock Island on Thursday, Feb. 3, at approximately 5:14 p.m. when he saw a motorcyclist leaving Key West on U.S. 1. Deputy Roddy recognized the driver as Reynolds from previous encounters and was aware Reynolds had a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Roddy attempted to pull over the motorcycle, but Reynolds fled on the bike path. Deputy Roddy was unable to safely keep up with Reynolds because of heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area, Linhardt said.
Deputy Edward Swogger then joined Deputy Roddy in a search of the area and they found Reynolds near 5th Avenue and Balido Street. The deputies detained Reynolds and found approximately 2 grams of cocaine and a large knife in his possession. Believing that Reynolds may have discarded more contraband along his path of escape, the deputies found a .45-caliber pistol in the grass close to where he was detained. A witness stated they saw Reynolds discard the firearm as he was fleeing, Linhardt said. Reynolds has a prior felony drug conviction from 2016 out of Georgia. Reynolds was taken to jail.
Deputies previously arrested Pagan’s member Justin August Meyer, 31, of Key West on Jan. 27, following a search warrant of his Staples Avenue home. Meyer was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. About 12 grams of cocaine, an AR-15 pistol, a 9mm pistol, 140 rounds of ammunition, $3,310 in suspected drug sales and a digital scale were found in the residence.
In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office arrested another Pagan’s member, Adam Matthew Miller, 42, of Big Pine Key, for making threats on Facebook. Miller posted a picture of himself holding a knife that was captioned: “Support Pagan’s MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!”