A man and woman were arrested last week on multiple gun and drug charges after fleeing from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on U.S. 1.
Devon Percius Caswell, 30, of Leesburg, Florida was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, evidence tampering, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Tamica Michelle Smith, 38, of Summerfield, Florida was charged with fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Linhardt said in a news release.
The incident began Thursday, July 14, at approximately 11:44 p.m. near Mile Marker 78 when a northbound red Ford traveling 82 mph in a 45 mph zone failed to stop during an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph but eventually stopped, whereupon the driver and passenger could be seen switching seats. The Ford then took off again, and a black bag was thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle then turned into the parking lot for the fire station at 81500 Overseas Highway.
Deputies quickly found the car in the rear parking lot behind a shipping container. Both occupants — later identified as Caswell and Smith — were ordered out of the car at gunpoint. Smith was the driver.
A loaded magazine for a .45-caliber handgun was found on the ground outside near the passenger door. Marijuana cigarettes were in clear view inside the vehicle.
Also found inside the vehicle or near the vehicle were a .45-caliber handgun, a loaded .32-caliber handgun, a magazine for a .32-caliber handgun and case for the same, .45-caliber and .32-caliber ammunition, a digital scale, pipes and other assorted drug paraphernalia, as well as additional amounts of marijuana, such as candies.
Inside the bag thrown from the vehicle, deputies found a baggie containing a white substance that field-tested positive for opiates, as well as grinders and other assorted marijuana paraphernalia.
Caswell and Smith were taken to jail.
Also on Thursday, a 34-year-old Key West woman was arrested for driving faster than 100 mph and dangerously swerving and passing other cars on U.S. 1.
Yasnay Mireya Castellanos Utset was charged with reckless driving.
An alert was dispatched to deputies at approximately 8:18 p.m. after a motorist near Mile Marker 81 reported a southbound vehicle that was weaving in and out of traffic just passed them in the center turn lane so quickly that they were unable to identify the vehicle.
The vehicle was spotted near Mile Marker 65 traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph zone. It was identified as a Toyota Corolla.
A deputy began following the Toyota and observed it following too closely to vehicles in front of it, traveling in the center turn lane and illegally passing other vehicles. A traffic stop was attempted but the Toyota accelerated, reaching speeds greater than 100 mph. It continued to pass illegally and nearly rear-ended another vehicle.
The Toyota stopped at Mile Marker 58. The driver was identified as Castellanos Utset, who stated she was in a hurry to get to Key West.
She was taken to jail.