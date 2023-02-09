Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested three people in the past week on burglary charges.
Deputies arrested a man and woman last Friday after reportedly breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments and causing approximately $78,000 in damage, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Juan Miguel Zelaya, 30, of Miami, and Autumn Rose Hill, 19, of Key Largo, were both charged with multiple counts of burglary to a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 in damage, petit theft, and possession of fentanyl, according to Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex on Grouper Trail at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday regarding a burglary. A property manager stated the apartments were vacant and discovered somebody had made forced entry into several of them, Linhardt said. Deputies located Zelaya and Hill hiding behind a shed on the property. Approximately two grams of fentanyl were found in their possession.
Both admitted to breaking into the apartments and writing graffiti, Linhardt said.
The suspects reconnected the water to the property, removed locks to reconnect the power, and caused extensive damage to numerous windows, doors, and walls.
In a separate incident, deputies arrested a 31-year-old Marathon man last Friday for breaking into a residence, damaging property, and refusing to leave, Linhardt said.
Domanic Ocasio was charged with burglary, battery, damage to property, and possession of cocaine, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to 66th Street in Marathon at approximately 10:45 p.m., Linhardt said. The victim stated he was watching TV with Ocasio when Ocasio became violent. The victim forced Ocasio out of the residence, but Ocasio broke a window, a door, and several other items while chasing the victim. Ocasio shoved and pushed the victim, Linhardt said.
Ocasio was found nearby. He had a small baggie with cocaine inside. He was taken to jail, Linhardt said.