Three arrests were made in a recent series of drug busts on U.S. 1.
Bernard Aurice Green, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested after a high-speed chase that started at Mile Marker 83 and concluded at Mile Marker 99, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Green was arrested on one felony count of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, one felony count of driving with a suspended/revoked license, three felony counts of drug trafficking of methamphetamine, phenethylamines (MDMA) and heroin, one felony count of possession of crack cocaine, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 8:26 p.m. on March 12, Deputy Jorge Moreno was on patrol heading northbound when Green, driving a silver Hyundai, made an illegal U-turn, causing a multicar accident, reports say. Green continued down the middle of the road with a broken tail light, speeding north while failing to respond to Moreno’s patrol vehicle and passing several cars in a no-passing zone. Green was operating his Hyundai at speeds up to 100 mph, Moreno reported.
Moreno was forced to withdraw from the chase around Mile Marker 90 after he lost sight of Green’s car and couldn’t safely pursue the suspect due to heavy traffic. The Hyundai was spiked at Mile Marker 99, but Green and an unknown passenger fled on foot toward the Starbucks, where deputies responded and set a perimeter of the area.
Green became unconscious after being detained and was taken to Mariners Hospital for evaluation. The perimeter was terminated after the search for the passenger was unsuccessful.
Several items in the vehicle were taken into evidence, including three metal spoons with white residue, an ice pick, a hunting knife, miscellaneous straws, steel wool and tin foil, three glass pipes with burnt residue, seven syringes in plastic baggies and more.
The suspect has a court date set for March 30 and a felony court date for fleeing and eluding on April 5.
Jeremiah Persyns, 38, and Ashley Caroline Young, 35, of Jacksonville, were arrested on March 10 on multiple drugs charges, including trafficking in opium, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of pills without a prescription.
Deputy Juan Carlos Marino was on patrol on at approximately 7:38 p.m. when he pulled over a man driving a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle due to a suspected illegal window tinting at 1415 Overseas Highway in Marathon. The tinting, later found to be in violation of Florida law, turned out to only be the beginning of Persyns and Young’s problems.
When Marino asked Persyns for his driver’s license, the Jacksonville native said that he did not have his license and provided a fake name. After Marino asked him to exit the vehicle, the deputy observed a pipe on the floorboard.
Persyns and Young were detained and taken to jail.
A search of the vehicle found 9.9 grams of fentanyl, 6.6 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of marijuana, oxycodone, and Xanax tablets, four fake $100 bills and multiple pipes, reports say.