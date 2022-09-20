A federal grand jury in South Florida has indicted three people accused of transporting Cuban nationals into the United States, via Monroe County, to a migrant stash house in Hialeah, where they were held for a requested ransom of $15,000.
A Miami Southern District of Florida Grand Jury indicted Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz and Yoandy Alonso on charges of conspiracy to transport and harbor aliens for profit, transporting aliens for profit, conspiracy to commit hostage taking; and hostage taking. All three defendants have been detained pending trial, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in Miami.
The migrants were threatened and told they would be “left in the middle of the ocean if their smuggling debts were not paid,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. Law enforcement rescued the captured migrants and busted the alien transport ring by accompanying a victim’s friend to the hostage exchange point.
This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, according to federal prosecutors. The principal mission of the task force is to identify and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, and other priority transnational criminal organizations that threaten U.S. citizens. The task force uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multiagency approach to combat transnational organized crime. The task force handles complex operations by focusing its partner agencies on priority targets.
These arrests are the result of ongoing efforts of the Operation Sisyphus Task Force, a multiagency partnership established by the OCDEFT’s Priority Transnational Organized Crime Program. The Operation Sisyphus Task Force was formed to combat Caribbean-based organized crime and includes the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, FBI Miami and HSI Miami. In recent years, the Operation Sisyphus Task Force has targeted organizations utilizing coercion and extortion to compel migrants and their families to make payments for the release of loved ones.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Robert M. DeWitt, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Miami Field Office, Anthony Salisbury, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Miami Field Office, and George Fuente, Chief of Police, Hialeah Police Department, made the announcement last week.
This case was investigated by FBI Miami, HSI Miami and the Hialeah Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elena Smukler. Assistant United States Attorney Annika Miranda is handling the case’s asset forfeiture.
An indictment contains mere allegations and defendants are innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law, prosecutors said.
If a person believes he or she is a victim of migrant coercion or extortion or know someone who is, they can call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). The toll-free phone number is always available, in English, Spanish and other languages.
The indictment comes a record number of Cubans are attempting to come into the United States through South Florida and other borders. There has also been an increase in Cuban migrant smuggling related criminal cases in the past year.
Last week, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men at a Marathon boat ramp for reportedly attempting to travel to Cuba and return with migrants, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, of West Palm Beach, was charged with attempted human smuggling. Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with transporting fuel illegally.
This is the third time in recent months suspected Cuban smugglers have been arrested in the Florida Keys.
On Friday, 26 Cuban migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall on a fishing vessel in the Marquesas Keys, uninhabited islands west of Key West. The migrants were stranded and rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies.
On Thursday, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark repatriated 99 migrants to Cuba, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast, according to the Coast Guard.
In the past year, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,689 Cuban migrants compared to 838 in the previous fiscal year, according to officials.