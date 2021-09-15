Authorities arrested three Lower Keys teenagers following the discovery of a cellphone video depicting two of the boys committing sexual acts on a 12-year-old girl.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the suspects Tuesday in a news release.
Demetrius Jahmal Maynard, 16, of Big Pine Key, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Bryson Lee Tedford, 16, also of Big Pine Key, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, obscene communication by transmitting child pornography and cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child, Linhardt said.
John Manson Owens, 14, of Key West, was charged with cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child, Linhardt said.
Monroe County School District officials notified the Sheriff’s Office in April of an illicit cellphone video being shared by students, Linhardt said. The video was made using the SnapChat app. Detectives completed a search warrant from SnapChat to search Tedford’s phone, Linhardt said.
Detectives found the video of Maynard having sex with the girl using that SnapChat history. The sexual act occurred at a vacant home on Big Pine Key, Linhardt said.
Maynard admitted to having the sex with the girl while Tedford recorded with a cellphone. Owens admitted to receiving the video from Tedford and sharing it at school, Linhardt said.
Tedord also faces 11 other criminal charges and felony theft charges stemming from other unrelated recent crimes, including multiple counts of burglary, criminal mischief and theft.
Sheriff’s Office Detective Wendy Negron has been investigating the other incidents. A resident on the 22000 block of La Fitte Drive of Cudjoe Key reported a knife and a $200 pair of sunglasses were stolen from his vehicle and a $400 red bicycle was stolen from his property.
A second resident on the 22000 block of La Fitte Drive reported an unknown quantity of beer and vodka-based beverages were taken from a refrigerator in a downstairs enclosure.
A third resident on the 22000 block of La Fitte Drive reported two window screens were damaged and a door was pried open. A vodka-based beverage and cigarette butts were found on the property.
The owner of Murray’s Market on Summerland Key reported the power had been cut off at his business, causing thousands of dollars in lost refrigerated products. Security footage showed a white male on a red bicycle approach with beer cans in the bicycle basket. The male attempts to open locked doors, then leaves the camera frame. The power went out shortly thereafter. The owner also found beer cans in front of his business.
Shortly thereafter, the same suspect is seen in Summerland Key Shell gas station security footage. The suspect is seen taking a pump and striking a pump screen, causing approximately $5,000 in damages to the pump.
Lastly, the owner of Tonio’s Seafood Shack & Tiki Bar on Summerland Key found cooler doors open and an air conditioning unit pushed away. He found three bottles of vodka missing and several bottles of beer thrown in the canal. Security footage showed the same suspect as the other burglaries.
The red bicycle was found next to First State Bank on Summerland Key. Security footage from the bank shows the same suspect as in the other burglaries.
All the security footage helped Detective Negron identify Tedford as the suspect, Linhardt said.
A warrant was issued for Tedford’s arrest. Tedford was booked into jail.