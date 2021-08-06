A 45-year-old Port St. Lucie man was arrested Thursday after biting part of a man’s ear off during an altercation at a Stock Island hotel.
James Lenn Williams was charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and two additional counts of battery, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
There were no life-threatening injuries reported.
Deputy Nicholas Galbo responded to the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina at 2:34 a.m. regarding a battery. He met a male victim and two female victims.
The 28-year-old male victim was being treated by paramedics. Part of his ear was missing and still bleeding. The male victim gave the following account of what happened: Everyone involved were friends and on vacation. One female in the group passed out and Williams placed her in a maintenance wheelbarrow and was pushing her back to a hotel room. Williams was dumping beer on her and insulting her.
The male victim intervened and told Williams he was being disrespectful. Williams became combative toward the male victim. The male victim and two females with him attempted to calm down Williams. Williams then shoved one of the women to the ground.
The male victim intervened again, and the other female victim got between the two men. Williams pushed her to the ground as well. Williams then pushed the male victim to the ground and began choking him. The male victim stated that Williams bit off part of his ear while others were trying to separate them.
Eventually, the men were separated and Williams left on foot.
The two female victims and other witnesses corroborated the male victim’s version of events.
Additional deputies and a Key West Police K9 Unit arrived to help locate Williams.
Williams was found on the property shortly thereafter near the hotel rooms.
Williams declined to speak to law enforcement personnel.
He was taken to jail and was being held on $80,000 bond.