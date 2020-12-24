Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 44-year-old Miami motorist on Tuesday night after more than 2 ounces of amphetamines were found in his possession, deputies said.
Deputies arrested Travis Bernard Holton on charges of trafficking in amphetamines, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Deputy Christopher VanHoose stopped a Ford Fusion at 9:33 p.m. on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 59 because the license plate was not being illuminated, Linhardt said. Other Deputies arrived to assist in what would generally be a routine traffic stop.
A sheriff’s canine deputy, Coral, alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Linhardt said. Holton told deputies he had no illegal contraband or substances in the car and consented to a vehicle search as well as a search of himself, Linhardt said.
When Holton was asked to widen his stance so Deputies could search him, two sandwich baggies fell from his pants to the asphalt, according to Linhardt.
Holton stated the substance was, “two ounces of molly.” Molly, also known as MDMA, is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception. The illegal drug is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception
The two bags contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for amphetamines with a combined weight of 58.5 grams. Holton was taken to a Monroe County jail.