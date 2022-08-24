A Trauma Star flight nurse being investigated for falsifying controlled substance logs for the air ambulance service resigned during the weekend.

Late last month, Monroe County Fire Rescue received an internal anonymous tip and took immediate action upon discovering documentation discrepancies in the Trauma Star controlled substance logs. The prompt investigation resulted in the immediate removal of Chief Flight Nurse Lynda Rusinowski from duty, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

