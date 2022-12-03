Jurors began deliberations Friday in the trial of “Tree House” murder suspect Rory Wilson, beginning at slightly after 12:30 p.m.
Both prosecutors and the defense gave their closing arguments Friday morning, following a conference in which juror Brittany Snyder was excused after sending a note to presiding Judge Mark Jones.
Snyder highlighted a previous relationship with former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Penny Phelps, who was terminated by the MCSO after allegations of racism and unethical conduct arose surrounding Wilson and the Tree House case.
Snyder was the Vice President for Academic Affairs for The College of the Florida Keys at the time and was involved in the decision not to retain Phelps as an instructor in the Law Enforcement Academy hosted by CFK. Her professional relationship with Phelps spanned from 2013 until just prior to the COVID pandemic in 2020.
Once Snyder was replaced by an alternate, attorneys began their closing arguments.
Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Mansfield led off for the prosecution, informing jurors of the charges and going through the various legal standards that must be met for a finding of guilt or innocence on the various charges faced by Wilson.
Wilson was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree felony homicide, first-degree robbery with a firearm, third-degree felony aggravated assault without intent to kill, two counts of first-degree felony robbery with a weapon and first-degree felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Mansfield’s closing spanned a little less than an hour.
“What are the basic questions here? What happened that night at that ramshackle structure known as the Tree House,” asked Mansfield. “We know the three defendants involved in this struck up an alliance at one point. They did drugs, whatever, every day. One day the drugs ran out.”
Mansfield was referring to Wilson, alleged accomplice Franklin Tyrone Tucker and wheelman John Johnson.
“The defendant, Rory Wilson, told the two others he needed money for upcoming bills and drugs,” Mansfield said. “At one point, Wilson told them ‘I need this “lick,” ‘ which is street slang for a robbery.”
Mansfield went on to illustrate how the three did a drive-by to case the “Tree House” before returning later in the evening of Nov. 17, 2017, to rob alleged small-time drug dealer Paula Belmonte and Tree House owner Matthew Bennett who died from stab wounds allegedly received from Wilson.
Mansfield also went on to detail DNA evidence analyzed both by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that found Wilson’s DNA on the inside of a mask reportedly worn by him during the robbery, as well as his DNA on the handle of the suspected murder weapon.
“Witnesses lie. The DNA does not,” said Mansfield, referring to FDLE expert testimony that it was 7.7 billion times likelier that Wilson, rather than an unrelated individual, wore the mask.
Wilson’s DNA was also found on the knife’s handle, and both Belmonte and Bonnett’s DNA were found on the outside of the mask and the knife’s blade.
Defense attorney Ana Gomez-Milada took less than 10 minutes to give her closing arguments, asking jurors to listen to what they didn’t hear while praising several law enforcement officers that testified. Then she began attacking the character of the other two witnesses, Johnson and Belmonte.
“Ms. Belamonte was a small-time drug dealer,” she said. Is it any surprise she is in such bad shape? “This is a bad person. She may have been small-time, but she was a drug dealer.”
Gomez-Millad also focuses on a story line perpetuated by Wilson in his testimony — that he had asked Belamonte to stop dealing drugs around his pregnant girlfriend. At some point, Wilson had been living at the makeshift structure on Laurel Avenue with the future mother of his child.
“Is it any surprise that they wouldn’t want a child growing up in an environment where drugs are sold,” asked Gomez-Millad.
She spoke of Johnson: “He is a shifter, a drug addict, another one in that group that lived just to get high. It was an act of cowardice for him to accept a deal from the state.”
With regard to Tucker, Gomez-Millad said: “Tucker is the one that walked in with the knife; Tucker is the one that robbed.”
Assistant State Attorney Katheline Cortes countered in the prosecutions’ response.
“We told you the witnesses had baggage,” she said. “We didn’t come here and try to sanitize them. The fact that somebody is an addict or a drug dealer doesn’t mean they don’t deserve justice.
“Witnesses might lie, but DNA does not,” said Cortes.
Jurors adjourned for lunch and picked up deliberations but did not return a verdict before press time.
Check http://www.keysnews.com as this story continues to develop.