Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday, Nov. 28, in the high-profile murder case known as the “Tree House” murder.

Prosecutors will make their case against Rory Hank Wilson in the robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Matthew Bonnett in 2017 in a building on Stock Island known as the “Tree House.” Fellow suspect Franklin Tyrone Tucker has been released from jail on bail, while awaiting his trial in the case.

tohara@keysnews.com