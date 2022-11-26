Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday, Nov. 28, in the high-profile murder case known as the “Tree House” murder.
Prosecutors will make their case against Rory Hank Wilson in the robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Matthew Bonnett in 2017 in a building on Stock Island known as the “Tree House.” Fellow suspect Franklin Tyrone Tucker has been released from jail on bail, while awaiting his trial in the case.
Prosecutors’ star witness in the case will most likely be John Travis Johnson, who prosecutors and detectives have alleged was the getaway driver in the murder. In May, Johnson pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery with a weapon while masked and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while masked, according to the Monroe County Clerk of Court records.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Johnson, 44, in November 2017 and he was released from jail on May 6 of this year, the date the plea deal was signed. Johnson will remain on probation for the next five years, according to court records.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has since amended its witness list in its criminal murder and robbery cases against Wilson and Tucker to list Johnson as a witness for the prosecution.
Tucker, Wilson and Johnson were arrested and then charged by the State Attorney’s Office in the Nov. 17, 2017, robbery of Belmonte and murder of Bonnett.
Prosecutors allege the three men planned the robbery after hearing there might be a large amount of cash at Belmonte’s home. During the course of the robbery, Belmonte’s neck was slashed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Tucker and Wilson then reportedly fled the residence and encountered Bonnett on the stairs. They got into an altercation with him, during which he was stabbed multiple times, detectives said. Bonnett later died.
In 2020, Judge Mark Jones issued a gag order in the case preventing attorneys and others from discussing the case with the media. The prosecutors’ request for the gag order came after the former lead Sheriff’s Office detective, Capt. Penny Phelps, was removed from the case and later fired, and the lead prosecutor, Colleen Dunne, was removed from the case and later fired because of a Florida Bar complaint stemming from a separate case that was handled by Tucker’s attorney, Cara Higgins.
Phelps told a fellow deputy investigating the Tree House murder to act in an aggressive way that Wilson, a suspect in the case, would think the officer is a “white supremacist” or “neo-Nazi.” Detectives were trying to positively identify Wilson without him knowing they suspected him of murder.
Wilson is currently in jail on murder charges.
The statements first appeared in The Key West Citizen, but were later picked up in newspapers and media outlets around the country.