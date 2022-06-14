Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people in two separate cases involving making threats. In one case, a California man made threats against a local judge, and the other case involved threats made to an Ocean Reef school.
Deputies arrested a Miranda, California man in California on Friday, June 10, for leaving violent and disturbing voicemails for Key West-based Judge Peary Fowler that included threats to blow up courtrooms, as well as making references to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Also, deputies arrested a Key Largo man on Friday within a day of threatening Academy at Ocean Reef staff and members, Linhardt said.
James Wilson Marshall, 53, was arrested on charges with threatening a public servant and threats to do serious bodily injury or death because of reported threats he made to Judge Fowler.
“This agency had warrants ready within hours of learning of this offender’s crimes and we were working with our law enforcement partners in California at that same time,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “The security of our courts and judges is critical to the criminal justice process and Marshall is in custody due to the quick action of our officers and the cooperation of our law enforcement partners.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Marshall left three voicemails for Judge Fowler, according to Linhardt. Marshall made multiple threats in those voicemails left on the judge’s office phone.
The Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Marshall’s arrest within hours of learning of the crime. Marshall was subsequently arrested in California on Friday by law enforcement, Linhardt said.
Also on Friday, deputies arrested Stephen Baldwin Jayne, 53, of Key Largo, within a day of threatening Academy at Ocean Reef staff and members, according to Linhardt.
“I take these instances of disturbing threats to our children and school staff very seriously, whether they are on social media or in any form,” Ramsay said. “I’m pleased to report this offender was in custody within hours of this agency learning of his crime.”
Jayne was arrested on charges of writing or making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury. The Sheriff’s Office took extra precautions at the campus Friday to ensure the safety of staff and students. The Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday that Jayne posted threatening statements on Facebook, according to Linhardt.
Jayne admitted to Sgt. Robert Dosh that he posted the threats, Linhardt said. Jayne was taken to jail.