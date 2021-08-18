Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Miami motorists after thousands of dollars in cash, large amounts of marijuana and illegally harvested lobsters were found during a traffic stop.
Lazaro Rolando Martinez, 27, was charged with possession of half an Alprazolam tablet without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana (38.5 grams), possession of THC oil and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was also cited for possessing 23 undersized lobsters and 31 over-the-limit lobsters, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Edward Franklin Mora, also 27, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana (114.8 grams) and possession of THC oil, Linhardt said.
There was an additional male and two females in the vehicle at the time of the stop who were not charged, Linhardt said.
The investigation began on Sunday, Aug. 15, at approximately 11:30 p.m. when Deputy Jorge Moreno stopped a northbound black Ford F-150 truck on U.S.1 at Mile Marker 86 after a 911 dispatcher informed him the truck came back as not being registered and the tag that was attached was not assigned to the truck, Linhardt said.
The truck was emitting a strong odor of marijuana, Linhardt said. The driver, Martinez, handed another deputy a mason jar of marijuana as well as THC oil vape pen. The front passenger, Mora, also produced a mason jar with marijuana, Linhardt said.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found $3,590 in cash in Martinez’s possession. Additional marijuana and baggies were found inside the truck, which Martinez and Mora each claimed ownership, Linhardt said.
Thirty-seven lobsters were found in buckets in the truck bed. Twenty-three of those were found to be undersized. Martinez claimed ownership of the lobsters. The lobsters were returned to the water — six of which were still alive.
Martinez and Mora were taken to jail, Linhardt said.