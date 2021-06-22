The Key West Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two people on drug possession charges in two separate incidents.
On Thursday, June 17, the Key West Police’s Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Special Response Team, along with the Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 2928 Patterson Ave. The narcotics investigation that led to the warrant was initiated by the night patrol, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Inside the residence, detectives and officers found cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, LSD and numerous drug paraphernalia items.
As a result of the search warrant, Ashley Marie Healey, 37, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Christopher Lance Hadley, 39, Ashley Nicole Smith, 25, and Heidi J Batdorf, 40, each were given a mandatory Notice to Appear for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, reports state.
Ian August Dehne, 31, is also a resident at the location, was arrested on June 12 as a result of the same investigation. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
The Key West Police Department also seized suspected proceeds from narcotics sales.
On Friday, June 18, a Marathon man was arrested after a large amount of amphetamines were found during a traffic stop.
Jesse Paul Barnett, 33, was charged with trafficking in amphetamines, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Barnett was driving a black Cadillac sport utility vehicle 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 55.5 at 11:39 p.m. The vehicle was swerving and crossing the center line, according to reports, and was stopped near Coco Plum Drive. A U.S. Border Patrol K9 arrived to assist, and found in the vehicle were 16.2 grams of amphetamines, a BB gun, $4,927 in cash, three pairs of black gloves, a black beanie and a blue beanie and a pipe containing cocaine residue.