A 29-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both of Key West, were arrested on drug charges after they were stopped for illegal tint and passing illegally on U.S. 1.
Marsello Eaddy Billups and Brittany Leighanna Smith were both charged with possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA/Ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Corbin Hradecky was on patrol at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in Marathon when he observed a northbound Cadillac with very dark window tint. The deputy got behind the vehicle when he observed it get into the turn lane near 55th Street and illegally pass heavy traffic without turning.
Deputy Hradecky turned on his lights to conduct a traffic stop; according to reports, the vehicle passed numerous spots where it could have stopped safely before finally stopping near the IHOP restaurant.
The driver was identified as Smith, and Billups was the passenger. A 40-year-old male was the second passenger in the rear of the vehicle. A U.S. Border Patrol K9 Unit arrived as backup.
Billups became belligerent and began yelling at the U.S. Border Patrol Agent, reports state, and he was removed from the vehicle. The K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
About a half a gram of marijuana, multiple small baggies used to sell drugs and a small tray with cut marks were found in the vehicle. One of the baggies and the tray tested positive for MDMA/Ecstasy.
Neither Billups nor Smith admitted to possessing the contraband.
Both were taken to jail, where Billups was being held on $81,500 bond and Smith on $6,000 bond.
None of the items were found near the back passenger who stated he was unaware the items were in the car and that he was getting a ride home from work. That passenger was released at the scene.