Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward will ask for jail time for two people arrested on Sunday if they are convicted in separate cases involving the illegal harvest of marine life in Florida Keys waters.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer arrested a woman for allegedly taking five queen conch from the waters off Higgs Beach in Key West on Sunday, according to the FWC.
Another FWC officer arrested a man in the Upper Keys on Sunday for spearing and harvesting 14 spiny lobster out of season, with 12 of them being undersized. The 14 lobsters are also eight lobsters above the daily bag limit, according to the FWC.
Ward told The Key West Citizen he planned to ask for jail in both cases, if the people are convicted.
On Sunday, FWC Lt. Josh Peters responded to a report of a woman actively harvesting queen conch near the White Street Pier in Key West. A witness told Peters that he saw a woman harvest approximately four to five conch behind the fort at Higgs Beach. He stated she was taking the queen conchs to the back wall of the fort and hiding them under a towel, according to the FWC.
Peters located the woman, later identified by her Georgia driver’s license as Daniela Arroyo Mondragon. Through stabilized binoculars, Peters saw Arroyo Mondragon and her family actively harvesting conch from state waters, according to an FWC report.
“I witnessed one of the children harvest a small horse conch, show it to the adults in the family, then head up the beach toward the back wall of the fort,” Peters wrote in his report. “I walked up behind the child as he lifted the towel and placed the horse conch underneath it. The towel was wet, and I could see the shapes of all the shells underneath it.”
Peters interviewed Arroyo Mondragon and members of her family and conducted an inspection of their belongings and found five queen conch with animals inside under a towel, Peters wrote. Arroyo Mondragon agreed to speak with Peters and said that the kids harvested all the shells and she never touched them, Peters wrote.
Arroyo Mondragon has no ties to Monroe County and had no plans to return to Monroe County. She is visiting from Georgia, according to Peters. Peters placed her under arrest and transported her to Monroe County Detention Center Stock Island without incident.
Also on Sunday, FWC investigator Adam Garrison was on duty, in plain clothes, and on water patrol in an unmarked vessel on the bayside at Mile Marker 61 when he spotted an individual, later identified by a Cuban passport as Juan Alberto Reyes Ferrales, in the water near the shoreline.
Garrison could see Reyes Ferrales was wearing dive fins and a dive mask with snorkel, according to an FWC report. Utilizing stabilizing binoculars, the officer could see a red tickle stick in Reyes Ferrales’ right hand. He was not displaying a dive flag. Garrison watched Reyes Ferrales swim along the shoreline for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, Reyes Ferrales was looking in the rocks next to shore and Garrison noted in his report he could see Reyes Ferrales aggressively moving the tickle stick within the rocks.
Garrison confronted Reyes Ferrales, who was wearing gloves when he raised his hands, and the officer could clearly see a red tickle stick surrounded by multiple lobster nearby.
Reyes Ferrales stated that he did not harvest any lobster, but when the officer entered the water, he retrieved the tickle stick and found seven spiny lobsters immediately next to the stick. Upon inspection of the tickle stick, a fishhook was tied to the end with fishing line, which is an illegal form of harvest of lobster, according to the FWC.
Garrison then discovered an additional seven spiny lobster were located in the water. In total, 14 spiny lobster were located, with 12 being undersized. All showed signs of being punctured, according to the FWC report.
Reyes Ferrales was arrested and transported to the Monroe County jail on Stock Island. He is charged with possession of out-of-season spiny lobster, possession of undersized spiny lobster, possession of over the bag limit of spiny lobster, harvesting lobster by puncturing the carapace, and harvesting lobster without using a measuring device. He was issued citations for no dive flag, no saltwater fishing licenses and no lobster stamp, according to the FWC report.