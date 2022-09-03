Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have arrested two men on charges of robbing spiny lobster traps off the Lower Keys.
FWC Officer Danielle Munkelt was on patrol near Waltz Key Basin off Mile Marker 10 about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, when she observed the two men in a small center console recreational vessel pull in a red buoy onto the vessel, followed by a spiny lobster trap, from a depth of approximately 5 to 10 feet of water, FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said.
After roughly observing the two men through binoculars for about 10 minutes, the vessel started to idle away from the trap they had splashed back into the water, Rafter said. Officer Munkelt went after the vessel and threw a buoy next to the red trap buoy as she went by to mark the spot, Rafter said.
As Munkelt approached their vessel, she watched one of the men wash off the deck with water from a 5-gallon bucket, Rafter said. Officer Munkelt stopped the vessel, and upon inspection, she discovered six spiny lobster, two of which were undersized, Rafter said.
Munkelt also discovered resource violations onboard — two undersized mutton snapper and one undersized dog snapper. With the assistance of other FWC officers, it was determined no lobster gear commonly used to catch spiny lobster were discovered on board the recreational vessel. There were no masks, fins, snares or lobster gear, Rafter said.
The FWC arrested Orlando Rodriguez, of Key West, and Jesus Villavicencio, of Hialeah, on a felony count of a fishery resource violation and five misdemeanor counts of fishery resource violation.
The commercial lobster trap owners, Simon and Mimi Stafford, were contacted by Munkelt; it was confirmed that the subjects did not have permission to pull the trap.
Both men were taken to the Monroe County jail in Key West and charged with trap molestation and possession of undersized spiny lobster and snapper species, Rafter said.
Mimi Stafford called this lobster season, which started Aug. 6, “the worst in years” when it comes to trap robbing. She cited at least two incidents in which someone has run their trap line and stole lobsters from their traps, she said.
“It’s been a rough year,” Stafford said. “I don’t have that many traps, so this really hurts.”
Stafford praised Munkelt’s investigative work, saying she has been “extremely helpful.”
Lobster is the most lucrative commercial fishery in the Florida Keys and has become more lucrative in the past 10 years as more and more Keys lobster is being shipped to China, where it is being bought at prices far higher than that in the United States. Direct sales of lobster out of the Keys can exceed $35 million a year, according to fishermen and resource managers.
FWC Investigator Chris Mattson has also been busy handling other fishery violations.
On Aug. 24, Mattson was on an unmarked patrol vessel in the area north of Carysfort Reef when he observed a man in the water free diving when a vessel came over and picked him up, Rafter said. Mattson then performed a resource inspection on the vessel.
The vessel had three Miami men onboard — owner Rudivaldo Mojena Velazquez, of Hialeah, and Maickel Tellez and Nelson Martinez Almeida, both of Homestead. The inspection revealed numerous resource violations on board, and Mattson cited all three for misdemeanor violations of having undersize hogfish, over the bag limit hogfish and over the size limit possession of barracuda larger than 36 inches, Rafter said.
On Aug. 27, Mattson was patrolling inside John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo when he observed a vessel at a patch reef called Cannon Patch. As Mattson started to approach the vessel, he observed another person in the water handing up a net commonly used to harvest spiny lobster to the vessel, Rafter said.
Cannon Patch is a small section of state park that is closed to lobstering all year. Spar buoys that encircle the patch reef state no lobstering on them.
Investigator Mattson identified the man lobstering as Eric Benk, 30, of Miami. The owner and operator of the vessel was identified as Christopher Tunez, 37, also of Miami. Upon performing a fisheries inspection on the vessel, Mattson discovered one spiny lobster and four undersized dolphin fish inside a cooler, Rafter said.
Mattson cited Tunez on the alleged dolphin fish violations, and Benk was cited on charges of possession of spiny lobster in a closed area, Rafter said.