Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have arrested two men on charges of robbing spiny lobster traps off the Lower Keys.

FWC Officer Danielle Munkelt was on patrol near Waltz Key Basin off Mile Marker 10 about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, when she observed the two men in a small center console recreational vessel pull in a red buoy onto the vessel, followed by a spiny lobster trap, from a depth of approximately 5 to 10 feet of water, FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said.

