Authorities arrested two Miami men on charges of robbing Florida Keys commercial fishermen’s spiny lobster traps, using a personal watercraft to go from one trap to the next.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Ofc. Brian Sapp was conducting patrol oceanside off Mile Marker 40 on U.S. 1. about 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, when he observed a personal watercraft in the distance, according to FWC spokesman Bobby Dube.
Officer Sapp observed two subjects on the back of the personal watercraft, appearing “to be pulling something heavy out of the water,” Dube said. Officer Sapp continued to observe from a distance for several minutes. Officer Sapp spottted the subjects pulling up to two separate buoys, pulling on the trap line and landing commercial fishing traps on the back of the personal watercraft, Dube said.
Officer Sapp observed one of the men hold a spiny lobster in the air by the antennas, Dube said. A vessel stop was conducted shortly afterward and the two people admitted to pulling one trap that had a blue and white ball, Dube said.
FWC arrested Luis Medina-Zapata, 30, of Miami, and Noelvyz Pardon-Ortiz, 20, also of Miami, on charges of trap molestation, removal of contents from spiny lobster trap without consent and two counts of having no saltwater fishing license and no lobster permit, Dube said. Medina-Zapata was also charged with no boater safety ID card and refusing to accept a citation, Dube said.
The personal watercraft is up for possible forfeiture, Dube said.
Spiny lobster is one of the most lucrative fisheries in the state, generating more than $50 million a year in direct sales in the Florida Keys alone.
Given the Florida Keys are part of National Marine Sanctuary and the value of spiny lobster, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward has called for jail time for marine violations and in trap-robbing cases.