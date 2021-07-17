The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested two men in the illegal killing of a tarpon in Key Largo. Officers are working to identify a third man who they say was also involved.
Arsenio Ravelo, 21, of Homestead, and Sergio Leon, 28, of Hialeah, were charged with multiple misdemeanors. A bond amount of $75,000 was set for both suspects.
In March, the FWC received photographs and video of a large tarpon being held by three men on a dock in Key Largo. Two of the three individuals were identified by several witnesses and additional photographs were provided showing the men hoisting the tarpon into a truck, the FWC reported.
Tarpon are a premier game fish in Florida and are prohibited from harvest unless the angler is in pursuit of a world or state record and in possession of a tarpon tag. They are rarely ever used as a food fish due to poor meat quality and the large number of bones. In addition, tarpon more than 40 inches long must remain in the water (including their gills) at all times.
“I appreciate the dedication of our officers and investigators for their diligence in this case as well as the public’s assistance with identifying these individuals,” said Maj. Alfredo Escanio, commander of the FWC’s South Bravo Region. “The illegal harvest of our natural resources will not be tolerated.”
FWC is asking anyone with information about the third suspect to call 888-404-3922.
For information on tarpon regulations, visit http://www.myfwc.com/marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Tarpon.”