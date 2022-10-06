Two men have been criminally charged and a third man has been sentenced, in the past month, on criminal charges stemming from the harvesting one of the Florida Keys’ most prized backcountry fish, tarpon.

Tarpon is a highly targeted fish and anglers flocked to the Keys and South Florida in hopes of catching one. The fish is catch-and-release only, unless an angler is attempting to catch a trophy fish for the International Game Fish Association record and has the proper licensing is needed to keep a trophy Tarpon, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter.

