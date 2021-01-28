An investigation continues and more charges may be filed against two Lower Keys teenagers who were arrested after a home fire on Summerland Key resulted in $200,000 in damage, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The boys, a 16-year-old from Summerland Key and a 14-year-old from Cudjoe Key, were charged with burglary and arson, both felonies.
“I would like to thank the parents of these two juveniles for their involvement in this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Strong partnerships between law enforcement officers and those they serve will always result in safer streets. It is my hope these two young individuals learn a hard lesson from this incident and they avoid taking a negative path in life going forward.”
The Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday, Jan. 21, around 5:30 p.m. of flames emitting from the bedroom roof of a vacant two-story home on the 24000 block of Calle Real.
Multiple witnesses and neighbors were attempting to put the fire out with garden hoses when Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived. They stated to deputies the home, which had multiple “No trespassing” signs on the property, was vacant. Deputies entered the second floor and yelled inside. He was pushed back due to the heavy, black smoke. Monroe County Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished the fire shortly thereafter. Much of the second floor and roof was heavily damaged.
There were no reported injuries.
Multiple witnesses stated they saw two male teenagers dressed in black earlier who did not appear to be from the neighborhood. Deputies located both teens on Katherine Street and identified them as suspects in the blaze.
They initially denied starting the fire and stated they were just out for a walk. Their parents arrived on scene, and one parent said she had a tracking app on her phone that showed her son’s GPS location history. Deputies noted the history indicated the boy had been at the fire location. Both juveniles were turned over the custody of their parents while the Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the case.
The father of one of the suspects contacted the Sheriff’s Office around 7:30 p.m. and asked for a deputy respond to their location on Summerland Key. When the deputy arrived, he found both suspects with their parents. One suspect admitted they started the fire. Why asked why they started the fire, both stated they were bored. The suspects said they entered the home via an unlocked front door and went to the master bedroom, where they ignited a piece of paper from a book. They stated they left with the paper burning.
The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified of the charges against both teenagers.