Two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were arrested following a fight in Key West over the weekend.
Key West Police arrested two off-duty deputies in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 18, following a fight with U.S. Navy sailors that resulted in one sailor being airlifted to a Miami hospital, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, were both charged with disorderly conduct. Pike faces an additional charge of battery, Linhardt said.
The three sailors — who are with a squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West — were also charged with disorderly conduct, Lindhardt said.
Officers observed Curry and Pike arguing with the three sailors at approximately 1:43 a.m. on the 500 block of Duval Street, according to Linhardt.
Pike reportedly struck a 27-year-old sailor in the face as Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk. Curry and another 23-year-old sailor then began shoving one another, Linhardt said.
The 27-year-old sailor was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment, Linhardt said. Curry and Pike will be placed on unpaid leave pending the criminal investigation as well as an Internal Affairs investigation.
“I am saddened by this incident and it will be fully investigated,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Nonetheless, whenever something significant happens involving the Sheriff’s Office, good or bad, I want you to hear it from me first.”