Key West police have arrested two men in two separate sexual assaults on the same woman within the same night, including one attack captured on webcam at the Southernmost Point buoy.
Police arrested Kerry Calvin Gasag, 37, on Sept. 11 on felony charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment and evidence tampering in the attack at the Southernmost Point on Sept. 10, according to a Key West police arrest report.
Police also arrested Jorge Calderon Nunez on Sept. 17, on felony charges of sexual assault of the same woman earlier in the night and on an unrelated burglary charge, according to prosecutor Val Winter of the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
The victim told police that she had been sexually assaulted by two different men at two different locations and two different times within Key West on Sept. 10, according to the arrest report.
The woman had been staying at the Casa Marina and went to dinner at a restaurant on Duval Street, where she consumed four to five glasses of wine, she told police.
She then went to Jack Flats sports bar on Duval Street, but said “a large portion of her memory is missing when she arrived” at the bar, the report stated.
She later left the bar with a man, who in the report is not identified, and the two drove off in a silver SUV. She remembered “she realized she was in a bad situation and wanted to get out of the car,” the police report stated.
She got out of the vehicle but was “forcibly taken to the ground” and sexually assaulted in an area off Fleming Street by a man only described as the suspect, the police report stated. Winter confirmed the suspect in the first attack as Calderon Nunez.
The victim believed she was being “rescued” from the sexual assault by Gasag and got into his vehicle and the two drove to the Southernmost Point, where she was sexually assaulted by Gasag, the arrest report stated.
Police obtained the webcam from the Southernmost Point that shows Gasag “holds his hand over her mouth and begins forcibly dragging her towards the buoy” and then sexually assaulting her, the police report stated.
The attack last several minutes and the victim then ran away, and Gasag entered his SUV and drove off, the report stated. Police were able to view his license plate and said he is identifiable from the webcam footage, the report stated.
Police later interviewed Gasag, who admitted to having sex with the victim, but called the encounter “consensual,” the report stated.
Following his interview, Gasag was arrested on sexual battery, false imprisonment and tampering with evidence, the report stated.