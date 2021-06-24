Two Miami-Dade County men were cited by a deputy on Sunday for possessing illegally harvested wildlife, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol near Mile Marker 59 on Grassy Key at approximately 5 p.m. when he saw Havie Viamonte, 34, spearfishing without a dive flag near shore, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Deputy Guerra observed Viamonte place a wrung lobster tail in his shorts pocket. Deputy Guerra confronted Viamonte and found three undersized, wrung, speared and out-of-season lobsters. He also cited Viamonte for having no lobster measuring device.
Deputy Guerra was later patrolling near Mile Marker 60 when he spotted Pablo Ramos, 49, spearfishing without a dive flag near the shore. Deputy Guerra found two speared and over the size limit parrot fish and one undersized hogfish, Linhardt said.