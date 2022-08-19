Two Key West men who bilked millions of dollars from local investors in a financial scheme have pleaded no contest to felony fraud charges and will be sentenced in October.

Luis Leon and Richard Renner, who operated the Key West-based Strategic Holdings Inc., have been accused defrauding $5 million to $7 million from a group of about 20 investors who claim they were not being paid earnings or returned their principal investment upon request.

