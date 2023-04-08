Two men of three men reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in Bahama Village in 2021 have pleaded guilty to charges of second degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm on Thursday.

The men, Daino Gaines and Cortez Leatherwood, have agreed to testify in the trial of the third suspect Angel Font, Monroe County State Attorney Steve Torrence said. Gaines, 20, and Leatherwood, 22, will be sentenced following Font's trial. If the two men testify honestly to the facts of the case, they will be sentenced to 12 years in prison each. If they testify falsely, they could face 25 years to life in prison, Torrence said.

