Two men of three men reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in Bahama Village in 2021 have pleaded guilty to charges of second degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm on Thursday.
The men, Daino Gaines and Cortez Leatherwood, have agreed to testify in the trial of the third suspect Angel Font, Monroe County State Attorney Steve Torrence said. Gaines, 20, and Leatherwood, 22, will be sentenced following Font's trial. If the two men testify honestly to the facts of the case, they will be sentenced to 12 years in prison each. If they testify falsely, they could face 25 years to life in prison, Torrence said.
Authorities identified all three men as being involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jossue Gomez in the early morning hours of June 22, 2021, according to Key West Police Department reports. The investigation started when Bahama Village residents phoned police to report a man, later identified as Gomez, lying in the street near the intersection of Ameila and Howe streets, his clothes saturated with blood, according to police reports.
“What I saw was unbelievable,” wrote one sergeant in his report. “It was a young Hispanic male covered head to toe in blood. It was hard to distinguish the features in his face because of the blood, and it had begun to pool in his beard. ... I could not make out the color of his shirt except that it was heavily soaked in blood.”
Another officer on the scene described Gomez’s condition as “breathing, unalert, and flailing around in the street.”
A car was nearby, and judging from the massive amounts of blood inside and on the exterior, it appeared to police that Gomez had sat and bled within the vehicle then possibly had gotten out and made attempts at becoming ambulatory before falling to the ground. A spent .40 caliber shell casing was found inside the car. Paramedics reported that Gomez had a wound channel from his left temple to the top of his head.
Gomez was stabilized on the scene before being airlifted via Trauma Star to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was reported dead at 5:30 a.m.
Through an investigation and interviews, police pieced together a narrative of what they believe happened that night and how Gomez had lost his life to an apparent robbery gone wrong.
Font, then 21, was quickly identified as a suspect in the shooting and detectives began conducting surveillance of his residence the same day. Police initiated contact with a man at the residence who turned out to be Font’s younger brother, who told police that he had not spoken to Font recently but that he had heard from “the streets” that “his brother may have been involved or knows what happened,” reports show.
That day, police were not able to locate Font. Reports show officers had received information that he may have been hiding in an abandoned or under-construction building. Officers wrote that they were familiar with Font through previous encounters, and he had been arrested several other times. In 2019, he was arrested twice for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and once on misdemeanor marijuana charges, according to police reports.
Police began interviewing people who came up through investigation with possible ties to Font in an effort to locate him. One of those people was Daniel Woldanski, who voluntarily spoke with police and said that Font had visited his residence recently, and that a .40 caliber firearm had been discovered to be stolen. Police eventually identified Gaines and Leatherwood as persons of interest and later suspects.
Police were allowed to search Gomez’s room, in which they found marijuana and a digital scale, among other items.
Gaines was later interviewed by police and initially denied that he was at the scene of the shooting. He claimed that on the night before the shooting, he and Leatherwood had been playing video games at Leatherwood’s residence from around 5 p.m. to midnight and had not left the house after midnight. He said that Font had come to the house, but left around midnight. Leatherwood gave the same story, claiming he had seen Font but had not left with him. Leatherwood’s mother told police she was at the residence and that the two men had not left, saying she “would have heard them leave,” reports show.
Police eventually interviewed Ethan Sellers, who told officers that Font had called him and asked him for a ride from downtown Key West. While the two were together, Font asked Sellers for a backpack and offered him $80 to drive him to Merritt Island, Florida. Sellers told Font that he had a condition that prevented him from driving at night, so a third man was picked up and the three of them drove to Merritt Island. Sellers said Font had stated “oh, I really f----d up” and that when Sellers answered a phone call from a friend, Font whispered “I’m not here.” After the phone call, Sellers said he asked Font if he had shot Gomez. Font denied shooting anyone to Sellers, but said he was present at the scene and had let someone use his gun and that “they” were trying to blame him. Sellers said Font showered and cut his hair at Sellers’ residence before leaving for Merritt Island.
Font was eventually found and arrested at a residence on Cochran Lane in Merritt Island.
Upon second interviews with more evidence in hand, Gaines and Leatherwood gave a more accurate version of events to police, according to reports.
Late at night on June 21, 2021, Gaines and Leatherwood were playing video games at Leatherwood’s residence when Font arrived. The three came up with a plan for Font to order four ounces of marijuana from Gomez and then rob him at gunpoint. Font displayed the .40 caliber Glock pistol to Leatherwood, and Leatherwood brought a separate gun as well, according to KWPD reports.
Once the three reached Howe Street, Gaines and Leatherwood concealed themselves behind a wall while Font met with Gomez. Gomez arrived in a sedan and stopped facing north on Howe Street. Font and Gomez talked casually for a time before Gomez told Font to get in the car. Font got in the passenger side, and Gaines told police that the car did a U-turn before driving toward the intersection with Amelia Street, according to police reports.
Seconds later, Gaines said he heard the gunshot and saw the muzzle flash. Gaines then saw Font jump out of the vehicle and run with the weapon in hand. Gaines and Leatherwood both fled on foot.
Police arrested Font on July 2, 2021 and Gaines and Leatherwood roughly two weeks later.